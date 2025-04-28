Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi Bring a Bollywood Twist to Realme Hip Hop India S2 on Amazon MX Player

The latest episodes of Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 on Amazon MX Player have taken the competition to a whole new level, as Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi joined the show as guest judges. Known for their chemistry in the film Bhool Chuk Maaf, the duo brought their star power to the stage, adding a much-needed Bollywood twist to the high-energy hip-hop battle.

Alongside the ever-talented Shakti Mohan, Rajkummar and Wamiqa shook things up with a fresh judging dynamic, throwing in a game-changing twist for the contestants. Shakti divided the contestants into pairs, sparking intense rivalry as they faced off in an unexpected challenge. The high-stakes competition delivered a series of unforgettable performances, leaving both the judges and the audience in awe.

One standout moment came when Adnaan dared Rules Breakerz to perform a routine without using their hands. The challenge turned into a showstopper, with the group earning a perfect score of 30 from the judges. Remo D’Souza even dubbed it one of their best performances this season.

In another exciting segment, top performers from the previous week—Rules Breakerz, Aman & Kunal, Norbu, and Ranjeet—had the opportunity to guess the scores of their fellow contestants. With ₹1 lakh at stake for each correct guess, Rules Breakerz emerged victorious, correctly predicting Adnaan’s 27 and Hitesh’s flawless 30, taking home ₹2 lakhs.

Aman & Kunal challenged Shubhankar, also known as Hectik, to an impromptu storytelling routine that left the audience emotional and brought him a perfect score of 30.

Reflecting on her experience, Wamiqa Gabbi admitted the challenge of judging such exceptional talent. “Hip Hop India Season 2 truly has my heart! With so many incredible performances, picking just one was difficult. If I made any mistakes, I’d like to say to all the contestants, Bhool Chuk Maaf!”

Rajkummar Rao also expressed his admiration for the contestants’ dedication and skill. “The passion and discipline these contestants bring to the stage is truly inspiring. It was an absolute pleasure to watch them perform. And if I made any slip-ups as a judge, then guys, Bhool Chuk Maaf!”

The competition is only heating up as Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 continues to showcase some of the best talent in the country. New episodes are available every Thursday, exclusively on Amazon MX Player, accessible via Amazon’s shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.