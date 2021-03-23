Top
Rajniesh Duggal to play Dalit freedom fighter in 'Bagawat'

Actor Rajniesh Duggal will play a Dalit fighter in the film "Bagawat". The film is based on the teachings of Dr. BR Ambedkar, who fought for equality.

"Bagawat" is a sequel to "Shudra", which was released in 2012 and was critically acclaimed. The film is written and directed by Sanjiv Jaiswal.

Talking about the film, Rajniesh, who has been part of films such as "Dangerous Ishq", "Saansein", and "Direct Ishq" amongst others, told IANS: "It's an extremely sensitive topic.

The discrimination is widespread in our country, even though we chose to cast a blind eye. Dalits have been suppressed for generations and centuries. My character is a Dalit man who fights for the basic rights of his community.

I can't tell you too much about the character. It's an important film." The film has been shot in Kukrali forests near Lucknow and other areas around the city.

