"Raju Gari Dongalu" Releasing on March 21st

The film Raju Gari Dongalu stars Lohith Kalyan, Rajesh Kunchada, Joshith Raj Kumar, Kailash Velayudhan, Pooja Vishweshwar, TV Raman, and RK Naidu in lead roles. The movie is produced by Nadiminti Bangaru Naidu under the Hitaso Film Company banner, presented by Nadiminti Likhita. It is directed by Lokesh Ranall Hitaso.

Having completed all production work, the film is set for a worldwide release on March 21st. On this occasion, director Lokesh Ranall Hitaso shared that Raju Gari Dongalu is a suspense thriller with a unique storyline that will captivate audiences of all kinds. He urged Telugu moviegoers to support the film on its release day.