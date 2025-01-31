‘Rakshasa’ trailer creates buzz

The trailer for the much-anticipated film Rakshasa has already generated significant interest as it gears up for a grand release on February 26, coinciding with Shivaratri. The film stars Kannada's dynamic prince, Prajwal Devaraj, in the lead role, and will be released in Telugu alongside its original Kannada version.

MVR Krishna, who previously released Vedha starring Karunada Chakravarthy Shivaraj Kumar, has acquired the Telugu rights for Rakshasa, and Kanchi Kamakshi Kolkata Kali Creations is preparing for a wide release across the two Telugu states.

he newly released Telugu trailer showcases Prajwal Devaraj in a fresh and gripping look, building excitement with his performance, which centers around his character's intense love for his daughter. A standout element in the trailer is the haunting background score by Nobin Paul, which adds to the tension and thrill of the time-loop horror narrative. Directed by Lohit H, Rakshasa is already drawing attention for its intriguing storyline, and the trailer has only increased anticipation for its release.

Producer MVR Krishna expressed his excitement, stating, "This film will offer a thrilling experience to the audience. The positive response to the first look poster and the trailer has been overwhelming. Telugu audiences appreciate strong content, and we believe Rakshasa will resonate with them."

The film also features Arun Rathod, Sridhar, Gautham, Somasekhar, Vihan Krishna, and others in key roles. Fans are eagerly awaiting this unique blend of horror and suspense.