Rakshit Atluri, Komalee's beautiful Godavari Love Story Sasivadane releasing world wide in theatres on April 5th

Rakshit Atluri, the actor who earned acclaim for his stellar performance in "Palasa 1978," teamed up with actress Komalee for a delightful romantic entertainer titled "Sasivadane." Helmed by writer and Director Sai Mohan Ubbana, the film is produced by Ahiteja Bellamkonda, marking a significant collaboration between SVS Studios Pvt. Ltd. and AG Film Company.
The film's promotional campaign has been capturing the attention of the audience, and the earlier released teaser offered a glimpse into the movie's enchanting narrative. Set against a rural backdrop, the film was shot in the picturesque locations of Konaseema and Amalapuram, creating a delightful visual experience. The makers are gearing up for April release.
The film will be releasing worldwide on April 5th.
The production of "Sasivadane" is under the adept hands of Ahiteja Bellamkonda, ensuring a cinematic experience that not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impression on the audience. The film features Rangasthalam Mahesh, Sriman, Jabardasth Bobby, Praveen Yandamuri, and Deepak Prince in pivotal roles, further adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding its release.