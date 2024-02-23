  • Menu
Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani's Colorful Wedding Moments Revealed!

Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's Goa wedding festivities were a riot of color and joy, and the couple has now shared a delightful video capturing the highlights. The clip, beautifully shot by The Wedding Filmer, encapsulates moments from their haldi, sangeet, mehendi, Anand Karaj, and other ceremonies.

Rakul, sharing the video on Instagram, expressed the union with a heartfelt caption: “It’s not you or me, it’s US. #bintere #abdonobhagna-ni.” The enchanting video begins with Rakul's entrance in a stunning pink Tarun Tahiliani lehenga, dancing towards her awaiting groom. From the exchange of varmalas to the haldi function, the visuals radiate happiness.

One standout moment features Rakul in a blue lehenga, seated on Jackky's lap during the haldi ceremony, enveloped in turmeric paste as friends shower flower petals. The enchanting video also captures the Anand Karaj ceremony, sangeet, welcome party, and cocktail party.

The couple received warm wishes from fans, with comments like "OMG, SO BEAUTIFUL GUYSSSS" and "Such a cute bride you’re." Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar, wedding attendees, left heartfelt comments.

Jackky's father, Vashu Bhagnani, shared insights into the fairy-tale wedding and revealed post-wedding plans. A Mumbai reception is planned, and after the release of "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," the newlyweds will embark on a month-long honeymoon.

Stay tuned for more glimpses into the radiant union of Rakul and Jackky!

