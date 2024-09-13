Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up About Missing a Big Bollywood Break in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ 

Rakul Preet Singh recently opened up about one of the most challenging phases of her career. In a candid conversation on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, she shared how she missed out on a significant role in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.’ The actor revealed that she was initially cast in the film but had to step away due to scheduling conflicts.

Rakul had already started preparing for the movie when the shooting schedule was unexpectedly shifted by a month. This change created a clash with her commitments to two big films in Telugu cinema, one with Ram Charan and another with Jr NTR. She expressed her disappointment by saying, "I had completed script readings and costume trials, but when the schedule shifted, I was in the middle of shooting two major Telugu films. It was impossible to adjust the dates, and I had to let it go. I was heartbroken because I knew it was a great project."

The role she had to forfeit eventually went to Disha Patani. ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,’ directed by Neeraj Pandey, went on to become a hit, with Sushant Singh Rajput playing the lead role of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film also featured talented actors like Kiara Advani and Anupam Kher.

Despite missing out on this opportunity, Rakul’s career continued to soar. She began her acting journey with the Kannada film Gilli and soon made her Telugu debut with Keratam. She became one of the top actors in South cinema before transitioning to Bollywood. Her first major Hindi film was Yaariyan, after which she appeared in a string of successful movies like ‘De De Pyaar De,’ ‘Doctor G,’ ‘Runway 34,’ and ‘Chhatriwali.’

Rakul’s recent performance in Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’ has been widely appreciated, showing her versatility and determination to grow in both the Hindi and Telugu film industries.



