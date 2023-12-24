Ram Charan owns Hyderabad team in ISPL

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), a unique tennis ball T10 cricket tournament held in a stadium setting, is excited to announce that Global Star Ram Charan is the proud owner of the Hyderabad team. This groundbreaking announcement adds another illustrious name to the list of Bollywood superstars entering team ownership, joining Akshay Kumar (Srinagar), Hrithik Roshan (Bengaluru), and Amitabh Bachchan (Mumbai), collectively elevating cricket fervor to unprecedented levels nationwide.

Ram Charan's involvement with ISPL goes beyond ownership; it represents a dynamic collaboration set to ignite cricket passion in the city of Nizams. With his star power and unwavering enthusiasm for the sport, Ram Charan injects an electrifying energy into the league, promising an unforgettable journey for cricket enthusiasts in Hyderabad and beyond.

The convergence of cinema and cricket under the vibrant ISPL banner is poised to redefine the sports and entertainment landscape, creating a spectacle that transcends boundaries and captures the hearts of millions. Prepare for an unparalleled cricketing experience as the ISPL, guided by Ram Charan, prepares to write a new chapter in India's cricketing saga.