Ram Charan's Game Changer Gets Ticket Price Hike Approval

Ram Charan's much-awaited film Game Changer is set to release on January 10, 2025, and it’s already creating a buzz. With just one day left, the film’s producer, Dil Raju, got a boost when the Telangana government approved a hike in ticket prices for the movie.

Dil Raju, who is also the Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TFDC), had been waiting for this approval, and his patience paid off. The government allowed a ticket price increase for Game Changer for the first 10 days, but rejected the request for 1 AM shows. However, it gave the go-ahead for 4 AM shows, with an additional Rs. 150 for multiplexes and Rs. 100 for single theaters.

The movie has also seen huge success with advance bookings. In Hyderabad (Nizam region), tickets sold out quickly. Sales in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka are progressing well, and overall sales have crossed Rs. 1 crore. In Andhra Pradesh, early morning shows are scheduled for 1 AM, while in Telangana, the 4 AM screenings will begin. With the ticket price hike approved by both states, the team is excited about the film’s strong start.