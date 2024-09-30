Ram Charan's Wax Figure Set for Madame Tussauds Singapore

The Telugu superstar, known globally for his performance in RRR, is all set to be immortalized with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore. A special video, now going viral, shows the actor arriving at the venue with his beloved pet dog, Rhyme. In the clip, Ram Charan can be seen giving his measurements for the statue, marking a significant moment in his illustrious career.

The announcement was initially made during the prestigious IIFA Utsavam 2024 event, held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. At the event, a promo was unveiled to the delight of his fans.

The video, which has taken the internet by storm, features Ram Charan addressing his fans:

"Hello all, I am Ram Charan. I am very honored to join the Madame Tussauds family. It will be unveiled soon. I look forward to being closer to you all through my wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore."

The heartwarming video concludes with the message: "Ram Charan X Rhyme Unveiling soon!"

https://x.com/SureshPRO_/status/1840584476243468363





According to reports, Ram Charan's measurements were taken while he was on a holiday in London. Fans eagerly await the official unveiling, though the date for the statue’s launch has not yet been confirmed.



Ram Charan isn’t the first Telugu actor to receive this honor. He joins an elite group of stars, including Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Kajal Aggarwal, who have had their wax statues displayed at Madame Tussauds.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is set to appear in the highly anticipated movie ‘Game Changer,’ directed by Shankar. The second single from the film, ‘Raa Macha Raa,’ is scheduled to release on Monday, September 30. Fans are counting down the days to Game Changer’s release, which is set for December 20.

In addition to ‘Game Changer,’ Ram Charan has another film with director Buchi Babu Sana in the works, adding more excitement for his fans.