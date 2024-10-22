Ram Charan’s wax figure to grace Madame Tussauds Singapore in 2025

Global star Ram Charan is set to cement his stardom with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore, scheduled for display in the summer of 2025. This exciting announcement was made during the 2024 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Abu Dhabi, where Ram Charan was honored with the prestigious "Madame Tussauds of the Future Award" for his significant contributions to cinema and his growing global fanbase.

Expressing his gratitude, Ram Charan shared, "It's truly an honor to join the esteemed lineup of superstars at Madame Tussauds Singapore. As a child, I was mesmerized by the lifelike figures of legendary actors, and never imagined I would one day be a part of that iconic collection."

In a unique addition, Ram Charan’s pet dog, Rhyme, will also be immortalized alongside him, making him the only celebrity, apart from Queen Elizabeth II, to have a wax figure of a pet at Madame Tussauds. “Having Rhyme by my side in this special experience is deeply meaningful. He’s a major part of my life, and this figure reflects the synergy between my personal and professional life,” Charan added.

The partnership between IIFA and Madame Tussauds, initiated in 2017, continues to highlight the global impact of Indian cinema. Alex Ward, Regional Director of Gateway Asia, Merlin Entertainments, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Ram Charan to the esteemed lineup of Indian cinema icons. This collaboration reflects our commitment to celebrating Indian cinema's influence worldwide.”

Ram Charan’s wax figure will further enhance the “IIFA Zone” at Madame Tussauds Singapore, where it will stand alongside other Indian cinema legends such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Karan Johar, and Amitabh Bachchan.