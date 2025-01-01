Ram Pothineni and Bhagyashri Borse Shine in New Year Poster of RAPO22

Celebrating the New Year with their fans, the team behind RAPO22 has unveiled a special poster featuring the film's lead stars, Ram Pothineni and Bhagyashri Borse. Directed by Mahesh Babu P, the film is being produced on a grand scale under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, spearheaded by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.

The newly released poster introduces Bhagyashri Borse as Mahalaxmi, marking her debut as the female lead opposite Ram Pothineni. The chemistry between the two actors is the highlight of this poster, with Ram’s vibrant college-boy look complementing Bhagyashri's charming aesthetic. The visual is a nostalgic nod to vintage romance, a theme director Mahesh Babu seems keen on preserving in RAPO22.

The poster also serves as an extension of the previously revealed one, where Ram was introduced as Sagar. Together, these glimpses suggest a heartwarming narrative, building anticipation for what the film promises to deliver.





మన సాగర్ గాడి లవ్వు ❤️



Meet @bhagyasriiborse as Mahalakshmi.



Let this new year bring a lot of love and joy to all your lives ✨



Team #RAPO22 wishes you all a very Happy New Year ❤‍🔥



@filmymahesh @MythriOfficial @iamviveksiva @mervinjsolomon @sreekar_prasad… pic.twitter.com/vAHpfWRvXT — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) January 1, 2025

The makers have completed the first schedule of filming, with preparations underway for the next phase. RAPO22 boasts a stellar technical crew, including music by the acclaimed duo Vivek-Mervin, cinematography by Madhu Neelakandan, and editing by Sreekar Prasad. Production designer Avinash Kolla and executive operations lead Cherry are ensuring the film maintains a grand scale in every aspect.

With such an exciting start to the year, RAPO22 has already captured the audience’s curiosity. Fans of Ram Pothineni and those eager to witness Bhagyashri Borse’s debut have much to look forward to as the film progresses.