Ram Pothineni wraps dubbing of ‘Double Ismart’

Ustaad Ram Pothineni is ready to dazzle audiences once again with his upcoming high-octane action drama 'Double Ismart,' set to hit screens on August 15, 2024. Directed by the dynamic Puri Jagannadh, the film stars Kavya Thapar as the female lead and promises an exhilarating cinematic experience.

The buzz surrounding 'Double Ismart' is intensifying with aggressive online promotions. In the latest update, Ram Pothineni has completed his dubbing for the film, following Sanjay Dutt, who recently wrapped up dubbing for his villainous role.

The movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Bani J, Ali, Getup Sreenu, Sayaji Shinde, Makrand Deshpande, and Temper Vamsi in key supporting roles. Produced by Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh under the Puri Connects banner, 'Double Ismart' promises to deliver a thrilling experience to moviegoers. The film's soundtrack, composed by the talented Manisharma, is expected to add to the movie's high-energy vibe.

As the release date approaches, anticipation for 'Double Ismart' is at an all-time high. With its stellar cast, high production values, and intense action sequences, the film is poised to be a major highlight of the year. Fans eagerly await to see Ram Pothineni in a new, action-packed avatar, and the collaboration between Pothineni and Jagannadh is expected to set new benchmarks in the action genre.