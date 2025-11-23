Ramana Gogula begins global tour

To take Telugu music to global stages and revive timeless memories, Ramana Gogula is gearing up for a monumental world tour. Melbourne MAMA Creative Space and Top Notch Entertainment Australia have jointly announced the mega musical journey titled ‘In Conversations with the Travelling Soldier – Ramana Gogula Australia Tour, February 2026’.

A special press meet was held at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad, where Ramana Gogula, Excel Global Services Managing Director Ram Kattala, and MAMA Creative Space Founder Satish Varma revealed the full details of the world tour.

They stated that this would be the first-ever full-fledged global concert tour of Ramana Gogula’s musical career—marking a historic moment in Telugu music. This tour is not limited to concerts alone; it is an emotional and artistic exploration of Ramana Gogula’s iconic songs, their hidden memories, and the untold stories behind them.

As part of this journey, Melbourne MAMA Creative Space is producing a unique docu-musical series, which will capture:

• His return to world stages after many years

• The real stories behind his hit songs

• Candid conversations, jam sessions, and creative philosophy

• His travel experiences across Australia, the UK, and the USA

• A new-age rebirth of the original ‘Travelling Soldier’

• The documentary will be presented to leading OTT platforms as a premium Indo-Australian global musical experience.

• Excel Global Services MD Ram Kattala facilitated visas for the entire team, who expressed their heartfelt thanks during the event.

“This is a Musical Movement” – Satish Varma

Satish Varma, Founder of Melbourne MAMA Creative Space, said:

“Ramana Gogula garu has never done concerts like these before. This isn’t just a tour—it is a movement. A journey of nostalgia, emotions, and real conversations. The ‘Travelling Soldier’ is stepping onto the world stage for the first time, and we want music lovers across continents to experience his story and art.”

Tour Schedule

Australia (February 2026):

• Melbourne

• Sydney

• Perth

UK (2026 – Planned):

• London

• Manchester

USA (2026 – Planned):

• East Coast

• West Coast

This global musical journey aims to unite Indian diaspora communities across continents through the power of music, memories, and storytelling.