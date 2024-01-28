Live
- Two senior citizens die: Trying to douse a forest fire
- Two NCC cadets of Two Telugu states receive the best Cadet Medal and Coveted Baton
- Congress party will soon present positive NYAY agenda with 5 pillars
- Cricket fans complains of poor arrangements at Uppal Stadium
- ISRL - India’s first dirt track racing series kicks off on Sunday at Pune
- 'Silent voters' will be our strength in LS polls: AISF legislator Siddique
- PKL 10: Haryana Steelers aim to secure playoffs spot, gear up for Bengal Warriors challenge
- PGA Tour: Third top-15 finish for consistent Akshay Bhatia
- Chandigarh to host first national Pythian Games in Sep
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Family members of Top 5 to enter house one final time to bless them
Just In
Rana Daggubati launches ‘Devas’
Amar Chitra Katha launches their upcoming collection of mythological stories ‘Devas’ with the Bahubali actor at Comic Con India
The Maruti Suzuki Arena’s Hyderabad Comic Con, powered by Crunchyroll, took place on Sunday at the Hitex Exhibition Center, Hyderabad.
Actor Rana Daggubati launched Amar Chitra Katha’s collection of mythological stories ‘Devas’ with an fun-filled quiz, the Rana Naidu actor interacted with his fans and pop-culture enthusiasts on stage and conducted a super fun meet & greet at the Amar Chitra Katha special booth at Comic Con India.
Daggubati said, “I am so glad to be a part of Amar Chitra Katha, I and many people can agree that they have played a very important role for us English speaking readers in India. All of the different stories of God, that were depicted through comics really was a way to depict India and its culture.
Even before I was a part of commercial cinema, I was attracted to storytelling. And it is wonderful to have a bank of such stories and I am glad to be a part of this through Amar Chitra Katha, especially here at Comic Con India. It is beautiful to be able to save these stories in the form of cartoons and carry them forward for generations to come.”