Rana Daggubati launches ‘Devas’

The Maruti Suzuki Arena’s Hyderabad Comic Con, powered by Crunchyroll, took place on Sunday at the Hitex Exhibition Center, Hyderabad.

Actor Rana Daggubati launched Amar Chitra Katha’s collection of mythological stories ‘Devas’ with an fun-filled quiz, the Rana Naidu actor interacted with his fans and pop-culture enthusiasts on stage and conducted a super fun meet & greet at the Amar Chitra Katha special booth at Comic Con India.

Daggubati said, “I am so glad to be a part of Amar Chitra Katha, I and many people can agree that they have played a very important role for us English speaking readers in India. All of the different stories of God, that were depicted through comics really was a way to depict India and its culture.

Even before I was a part of commercial cinema, I was attracted to storytelling. And it is wonderful to have a bank of such stories and I am glad to be a part of this through Amar Chitra Katha, especially here at Comic Con India. It is beautiful to be able to save these stories in the form of cartoons and carry them forward for generations to come.”