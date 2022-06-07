Rana Daggubati Will Unveil The Badass Evil Man 'MICHAEL' From Prashant's 'Hanu-Man' Tomorrow

Tollywood's young director Hanu-Man is the first kind of Telugu-language superhero film. It has Teja Sajja as the lead actor and Amritha Aiyer as the lead actress. Well, Prashant Varma who is all known for his amazing experiments is all set to make the audience witness the fictional universe franchise of the super hero. In the first look poster itself, Teja is introduced as Hanumanthu. So, we need to wait and watch to know how will he own the magical super powers. Off late, the director dropped an exciting update from the movie and revealed that the Badaas Evil Man 'Michael' will be unveiled tomorrow…

He also shared the announcement poster on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

The poster reveals that Rana Daggubati will unveil the update tomorrow @ 10:08 AM! He also wrote, "Ballaladeva @ranadaggubati garu to Unveil the 'Badass Evil Man' MICHAEL from #HanuMan Tomorrow @ 10:08AM Stay tuned HANU-MAN #SuperheroHanuman @tejasajja123 @amritha_aiyer @varusarathkumar @Niran_Reddy @Chaitanyaniran @AsrinReddy @Primeshowtweets".

Prashant Varma promised all the Tollywood audience that they will experience a new cinematic universe with the 'Hanu-Man – The Origin' movie. Even the recently released title motion poster also looked extravagant showing off the picturesque snow mountains and an ancient crown filled with tribal paintings. Hanu-Man movie is being produced by Niranjan Reddy under the Primeshow Entertainment banner. Well, Kollywood's ace actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is also essaying a prominent role in this movie and will be seen as Anjamma. Raj Deepak Shetty is also part of this film.