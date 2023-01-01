Ranbir Kapoor's Animal First Look Poster Is Out…

Bollywood's ace actor Ranbir Kapoor is in the terrific phase of his career. Already he bagged a blockbuster with Brahmastra part one in 2022 and now he is ready to hit the screens with a couple of more movies. On the occasion of the New Year, the makers of his Animal movie shared the first look poster and showcased him in a killer appeal.



Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the makers shared the first look poster of Animal movie on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Going with the poster, Ranbir looked awesome and seems to be in the middle of a fight holding an axe and lighting a cigarette. His body is filled with blood-covered clothes and he also seemed to be injured on his right shoulder. For the first time, Ranbir Kapoor shed his next-to-the-boy image and looked terrific as a killer. He also worked hard to tone his body and ready to step into the role of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial. Sandeep already proved himself with raw love tale Arjun Reddy and now, he is ready to mould Ranbir into a new avatar. The first look poster was unveiled exactly at 12 on the occasion of the New Year.

This Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has an ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Animal movie will be bankrolled by Pranay Vanga, Krishnan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani under T-Series, Cine 1 Studios and Bhadrakali Pictures banners.

The announcement promo was awesome as it has Ranbir Kapoor's voice over doling out, "Papa agle janam mei aap mere beta banna… phir dekhna mei kaise aapko pyar karta hoon aur seekna aap kyuki uske agle janam mei vapas beta aur aap baap. Tab na papa apni tarah se pyaar karna meri tarah se nai… Aap samaj rahi hon na papa… Bas aap samaj lotoh kafi hai…".

Well, this movie will be released on the occasion of Independence Day of 2023 i.e on 11th August, 2023.