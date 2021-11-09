Rashi Khanna's next to go on roll

Beautiful actress Rashi Khanna recently released two of her Tamil films, 'Tuglaq Darbar' and 'Aranmanai 3'.



Touted to be a horror-comedy, 'Aranmanai 3' recently became a decent hit at the box office. Now the actress has joined hands with Sundar C for yet another project. According to the buzz, the film will be a comedy entertainer. The film features Tamil star hero Jiiva in the lead role. The shooting of the film will go on a roll after Sankranti next year in January. On the other hand, Rashi Khanna also has a couple of Telugu projects including 'Pakka Commercial' and 'Thank You'.



Raashi Khanna is also busy with high budget Hindi Web series featuring Shahid Kapoor and Ajay Devgan in the lead roles.