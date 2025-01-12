Rashmika gets injured, takes off from work

Bollywood and South Indian actress Rashmika Mandannahas confirmed that she has sustained an injury and will be taking some time off work to recover. The actress, known for her roles in blockbuster films like Pushpa 2, shared the news with her fans on social media, posting a picture of her leg with a bandage.

Rashmika humorously captioned the photo, "Well… happy New Year to me I guess! Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine. Now I’m in ‘hop mode’ for the next few weeks or months, or god only knows, so seems like I’ll be hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera!" She reassured her directors, apologizing for the delay in her projects and promising to return soon once her legs are "fit for action."

The actress, who is currently working on films like Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera, added a touch of humor, saying she would be busy with "a highly advanced bunny hop workout" in the meantime.

Rashmika's fans have been sending her well wishes as she recovers. Her performance in Pushpa 2 was highly praised, with her portrayal of Srivalli receiving widespread acclaim. Despite the injury, Rashmika remains upbeat about returning to work once she's healed.