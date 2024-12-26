Live
Rashmika Mandanna Discusses Challenges Filming ‘Peelings’ Song in Pushpa 2
Rashmika Mandanna shares her experience filming the popular ‘Peelings’ song in Pushpa 2, revealing her discomfort with dance lifts and how she overcame challenges.
Rashmika Mandanna, currently celebrating the massive success of Pushpa 2, recently shared her experience filming the song “Peelings” alongside Allu Arjun. Despite the song’s popularity, Mandanna revealed that she faced personal challenges during its shooting.
The actress admitted to feeling “uncomfortable” while performing certain dance moves, especially when Allu Arjun lifted her during the sequence. “I have a phobia of being lifted, and there were moments during the shoot when I wondered how I would manage,” Mandanna said in an interview with Galatta Plus.
However, Mandanna highlighted that she understood the importance of the song for the film and made the decision to push through her discomfort. “I trusted my director Sukumar and Allu Arjun sir. I realized that the scene was crucial for the narrative, and I had to go ahead with it,” she explained.
The choreography of the song, which has drawn attention from fans, also sparked discussions online. Mandanna responded to the criticism by maintaining a professional outlook. “If I start overanalyzing my roles, I might box myself into a specific category. My focus is on doing my job to the best of my ability, and I work hard to hear the word ‘excellent’ from my director. That’s what drives me,” she asserted.
Pushpa 2 continues to break records at the box office, with the Hindi-dubbed version alone grossing approximately Rs 736 crore. The film is on track to cross the Rs 800 crore milestone soon.
Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rao Ramesh, and Sunil in significant roles, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.