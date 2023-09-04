Live
- UK PM Rishi Sunak defends actions over school closures
- Bharat Jodo Yatra's first anniversary: Congress to hold 'padyatras' in 722 districts on Sep 7
- Two labourers killed, three injured in blast at factory in Gujarat
- 62 taluks under drought in Karnataka
- Neeti Mohan’s mantra for work-life balance: Wherever you are, be there 100 per cent
- My family is a victim of political harassment: Mamata
- One Nation-One Election is a weapon by BJP due to afraid of defeat says Harish Rao
- Excitedly waiting for ‘SIIMA’: Rana Daggubati at SIIMA 2023 Grand Press Meet
- Deciml collaborates with Fingeekid to decode financial lingo
- Rashmika Mandanna shocks her assistant
Just In
Rashmika Mandanna shocks her assistant
Sandalwood Beauty Rashmika Mandanna's craze knew no bounds across the nation.
Sandalwood Beauty Rashmika Mandanna's craze knew no bounds across the nation. Rashmika fondly referred to as National Crush has been expanding her horizons by doing films in South as well as Bollywood and Pan India Films. This “Srivalli” has become a heartthrob for millions and is the most sought-after actress.
Rashmika is also known for humility and she always shows compassion towards others. This is reflected in her words and actions too. Recently she attended the wedding of her assistant Sai held at Bahadurpalli, Hyderabad. The locals were elated by her gracious presence. Rashmika congratulated the new couple. Photos and videos of her at the wedding are all over the internet.
On the work front, Rashmika starrer 'Animal' is getting ready for release. This film headlined by Ranbir Kapoor is directed by Sandeep Vanga. She is currently doing Icon Star Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa 2'. Rashmika also joined Versatile Star Dhanush - Sekhar Kammula's film. She is already doing a film titled 'Rainbow' in which Rashmika will be seen in the main role.