Rashmika Mandanna shocks her assistant

Sandalwood Beauty Rashmika Mandanna's craze knew no bounds across the nation. Rashmika fondly referred to as National Crush has been expanding her horizons by doing films in South as well as Bollywood and Pan India Films. This “Srivalli” has become a heartthrob for millions and is the most sought-after actress.

Rashmika is also known for humility and she always shows compassion towards others. This is reflected in her words and actions too. Recently she attended the wedding of her assistant Sai held at Bahadurpalli, Hyderabad. The locals were elated by her gracious presence. Rashmika congratulated the new couple. Photos and videos of her at the wedding are all over the internet.

On the work front, Rashmika starrer 'Animal' is getting ready for release. This film headlined by Ranbir Kapoor is directed by Sandeep Vanga. She is currently doing Icon Star Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa 2'. Rashmika also joined Versatile Star Dhanush - Sekhar Kammula's film. She is already doing a film titled 'Rainbow' in which Rashmika will be seen in the main role.