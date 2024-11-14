Rashmika Mandanna Wraps Up Dubbing for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’

Rashmika Mandanna has officially started and nearly completed dubbing for her highly awaited film, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule.’ The actor, who plays a pivotal role in the Allu Arjun- starrer, shared her emotions as her work on the project reaches its final stages. Through candid photos from her dubbing studio, Rashmika expressed excitement for the film's quality and sadness over the shoot nearing its end.

In one of her Instagram posts, Rashmika wrote, “Now that the fun and games are over, let’s get down to business! Pushpa shoot is almost done. Dubbing for the first half is over… and it’s freaking amazing! I’m now dubbing for the second half, and it’s even more exciting!” She hinted at the film’s gripping storyline, promising fans a “mind-blowing experience” and revealed her mixed emotions over the project wrapping up soon.

In the shared photos, Rashmika appears in a relaxed look, sporting a grey sweatshirt and trousers as she dives into her role. Director Sukumar's ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ headlined by

Allu Arjun, will see Rashmika alongside Fahadh Faasil and other notable stars, including Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. The film has been shot on a grand scale and is set to release in theaters worldwide on December 5.

With cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, editing by Naveen Nooli, and a powerful score by Devi Sri Prasad, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ promises a visually stunning and musically

intense experience.