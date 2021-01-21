Rashmika's Silence On Pogaru Upsets Dhruva Sarja Fans

At last, the long awaited movie of Dhruva Sarja starrer "Pogaru" is gearing up to hit the big screens. Recently, actor Dhruva went live on social media and announced the release date of his much awaited movie.

The movie will be released on February 19 which happens to be Rathasapthami, an auspicious occasion for Hindus. This is the first big budget Kannada movie to be released in theatres after the lockdown. Now, after the announcement of the release date the team has started planning the promotional activities.

But lead actress actress Rashmika Mandanna has not spoken a word yet about this movie. Rashmika Mandanna has stayed far away from Kannada industry and she is not accepting any Kannada movies after Pogaru, it is being said. People are also commenting that Rashmika is also not paying justice to the movie she has worked in. She seems to have kept away from the promo of Pogaru. The actress who shares everything on her social media has not shared any details pertaining to her movie "Pogaru".

The grouse of her fans is that Rashmika never reacted even about the trailer, and song of this movie, though they became hits. She has not shared a single post even after the announcement of the date of release of this movie. Kannada fans are unhappy about the apathy of this star who always shows interest in the artists of other languages by wishing them on their birthdays and speaking about their movies on social media.

People have seldom seen her sharing anything about Kannada stars or Kannada movies on social media. Now fans seem to be upset with the actress after noticing her silence about her own movie 'Pogaru'. The only thing she has shared seems to be about the release of Pogaru.

Now, the Pogaru team has to strive a lot to bring the audience to theatres. It is like an acid test for the team. The whole team is gearing up for the release of this movie. But people are questioning why Rashmika has stayed away from the Kannada industry in general and Pogaru promotions in particular. We hear that Dhruva Sarja fans are mighty upset and disappointed that the actress is not hands-on promoting Pogaru which could boost the collections of the movie at the box office.