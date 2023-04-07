'Ravanasura' Twitter Review: Check out what people on Twitter are saying about Ravi Teja's Ravanasura

Ravanasura is a Telugu psychological action thriller film written by Sudheer Varma and Srikanth Vissa, and directed by Sudheer Varma. The film boasts an ensemble star cast including Ravi Teja, Sushanth, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar, and Pujitha Ponnada.

The story revolves around an investigating officer who is tasked with solving a series of brutal murders. He soon focuses his investigation on a criminal lawyer who appears to have a penchant for committing murders and may be the mastermind behind the crimes.

The film features two music directors, Harshavardhan Rameshwar and Bheems Ceciroleo, who compose the soundtrack. The cinematography was handled by Vijay Karthik Kannan and G.K. Vishnu, while the editing was done by Naveen Nooli.