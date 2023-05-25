Ravi Teja looks ferocious in ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ first look

Abhishek Agarwal Arts, which produced blockbusters like “Karthikeya 2” and “The Kashmir Files,” is now coming up with a period action drama “Tiger Nageswara Rao” which stars Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the titular role. The makers launched film’s first look poster and concept video on the iconic Havelock Bridge (Godavari) in Rajahmundry. They hired a train for the grand first-look launch event.



Ravi Teja looks like a ferocious tiger and roars like a tiger in the first look poster that showcases him in a rugged avatar with a thick beard. Ravi Teja can be seen behind the bars in this poster. The concept video has also been released to introduce the world of “Tiger Nageswara Rao.”

It is articulated strikingly with voiceovers of five different superstars in five different languages. While Venkatesh gave voiceover for the Telugu version, John Abraham, Shiva Rajkumar, Karthi, and Dulquer Salmaan introduced the world of Tiger Nageswara Rao in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam languages, respectively.

The story takes place in the 70s in a small village, Stuartpuram, situated in the coastal region of the Bay of Bengal. Even the darkness that scares the world is afraid of the people in that region, which is known as the crime capital of South India. The area is also named Tiger Zone, i.e., the zone of Nageswara Rao.

The dialogue uttered by Ravi Teja, describes the ruthless nature of the character. Director Vamsee picked a solid script which has the potential to work big at the box office. The visuals by R Madhie, the grand production values, and the terrific background score of GV Prakash Kumar take us to the world of notorious criminals.

The first look and the concept video are sure to create curiosity among the audience across the nation. Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj are roped in to play the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie. “Tiger Nageswara Rao” will start the box office hunt in theatres worldwide on October 20th.