Ravi Teja, Sreeleela set the stage on fire with ‘Super Duper’ from ‘Mass Jathara’

The team behind Mass Jathara is back with yet another electrifying track, Super Duper, promising a complete treat for mass movie lovers. After delivering three chart-topping songs — Tu Mera Lover, Ole Ole, and Hudiyo Hudiyo — the makers have now dropped a full-throttle dance number that captures Ravi Teja’s high-voltage charisma and Sreeleela’s unstoppable energy.

Super Duper marks a perfect return to Ravi Teja’s vintage mass style. The actor’s trademark swag and screen presence blend seamlessly with Sreeleela’s dazzling moves, making the song a vibrant celebration of color, rhythm, and energy. Their dynamic chemistry takes center stage, offering fans a quintessential “mass meets magic” moment.

Composed and sung by Bheems Ceciroleo, alongside Rohini Sorrat, the song brims with infectious beats and catchy lyrics penned by Suresh Gangula. True to Bheems’ style, the tune is a perfect crowd-pleaser — energetic, foot-tapping, and made for the big screen.

Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, Mass Jathara continues to maintain strong buzz ahead of its release. Presented by Srikara Studios, the film’s lineup of hit songs and engaging promotions have already amplified anticipation.

With Super Duper setting the mood, fans are eagerly awaiting the trailer and the film’s grand theatrical release on October 31, which promises to be an ultimate mass entertainer.