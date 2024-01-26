Ravi Teja’s ‘Eagle’ new song shows a glimpse into ruthless nature of protagonist

The much-awaited release of the action thriller "Eagle," starring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, is quickly approaching. Produced by Tollywood's leading production house People Media Factory, the film is set for a grand release on February 9th. As part of the musical promotions, the makers unveiled a dynamic track titled "Eagle's On The Way" on the occasion of Ravi Teja's birthday and Republic Day.

Composed by Davzand, the song provides a glimpse into the ruthless nature of Ravi Teja's character, Sahadev, aka Eagle. With English lyrics penned by Georgina Matthew, who also lends her vocals, the electrifying track adds to the anticipation surrounding the film. The visuals showcase Ravi Teja in a formidable avatar, promising a powerful impact when experienced in cinemas with the original visuals.

In "Eagle," Ravi Teja takes on a role with multiple shades, supported by leading lady Anupama Parameshwaran and another heroine, Kavya Thapar. The film also features Navdeep and Madhubala in pivotal roles.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, with Vivek Kuchibhotla as the co-producer, "Eagle" is helmed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, who also serves as the screenplay writer, editor, and cinematographer. Manibabu Karanam contributes to the screenplay, while providing dialogues for the movie. SrinagendraTangala takes charge as the production designer.

"Eagle" is slated for release in all South Indian languages and Hindi, promising a pan-Indian audience a thrilling cinematic experience on February 9th.







