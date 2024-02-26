Ravi Teja's film "Eagle" is confirmed to be streaming on another OTT platform as well





Ravi Teja, famously known as Mass Maharaja, has garnered praise for his latest movie, "Eagle," which has resonated well with fans and a significant portion of the audience. Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, the film stars Anupama Parameswaran and Kavya Thapar in pivotal roles.

It was recently announced that "Eagle" would soon be available for streaming on the emerging OTT platform ETV Win. Additionally, the exciting news confirms that the movie will also be accessible on the popular streaming service Amazon Prime Video. Fans can look forward to watching "Eagle" on both platforms starting March 2, 2024.

The movie features an impressive ensemble cast, including Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhubala, and others, who have delivered exceptional performances. Produced on a grand scale by People Media Factory, "Eagle" boasts music by Davzand











