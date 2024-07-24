Ravi Teja’s 'Mr Bachchan' Set for 40 Crores Theatrical Business

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has a unique charm in the Telugu film industry—no matter the outcome of his previous projects, he always manages to attract a crowd. This evergreen appeal is further exemplified by his upcoming film, ‘Mr Bachchan’, which promises to make a significant impact at the box office.

Ravi Teja’s collaboration with director Harish Shankar has always yielded successful results. Their previous hit, ‘Mirapakay’, was a blockbuster, and fans are eagerly anticipating the magic they will create together once more. The film, ‘Mr Bachchan’, is scheduled for release on August 15, with a special premiere on August 14. This strategic timing takes advantage of the long weekend, potentially boosting the film’s opening collections.

Originally planned for an October release, ‘Mr Bachchan’ has been moved up due to the postponement of ‘Pushpa 2’. This earlier release date capitalises on the long August 15 weekend, enhancing the film’s chances of strong box office performance. The film has already generated considerable buzz thanks to effective promotions and Ravi Teja's star power.

A Mass Entertainer with a Twist

‘Mr Bachchan’ is a remake of the Hindi film ‘Raid’, which starred Ajay Devgn. Set against the backdrop of an income tax raid, the film retains the core story but has been infused with Harish Shankar's signature mass appeal. The latest show reel indicates that Shankar has crafted a unique version with a vibrant mass touch, differentiating it significantly from the original.

The film is also notable for its high-octane action sequences. Ravi Teja, who is known for his admiration of Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, will portray an honest income tax officer, a role inspired by his real-life admiration. The plot centres on the dramatic events that unfold when this officer raids a politician’s residence.

Impressive Business Expectations



The theatrical business for ‘Mr Bachchan’ is estimated to be around Rs 40 crores, reflecting its high commercial potential. When combined with OTT rights, Hindi YouTube rights, and satellite rights, the film's profits are expected to be substantial even before its official release.

This film marks the third collaboration between Harish Shankar and Ravi Teja. Their previous projects, ‘Shock’ and ‘Mirapakai’, were well-received by audiences, making it highly likely that ‘Mr Bachchan’ will continue their successful streak. Adding to the excitement, Bhagyashree Borse, who gained popularity through a Cadbury ad, is making her Tollywood debut, and Jagapathi Babu plays the antagonist.