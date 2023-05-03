Ravindra Vijay Is Introduced As Brahmam From Sri Simha Koduri’s ‘Ustaad’ Movie

Tollywood’s young actor Sir Simha Koduri is all set to come up with an interesting movie ‘Ustaad’. Being his second movie, he is all set to showcase the story of a young and aspiring person who dreams to overcome his fear and turn into a pilot. Already the teaser received much appreciation and now on the occasion of Ravindra Vijay’s birthday who is essaying a prominent role in this movie, the makers dropped his first look poster. He is introduced as ‘Brahmam’ and looked awesome in a complete de-glamour role.

Along with sharing his first look poster, the makers also wished him by jotting down, “We wish the versatile actor @RavindraVijay1 a very Happy Birthday! We can't wait for everyone to be amazed by your performance as Brahmam in #Ustaad”.

Ravindra looked awesome as Brahmam in a complete villager role with messy appeal…

Going with the earlier released teaser, it showcases how the lead actor dreams about his pilot career since his childhood. But his inner fear of heights always tries to pull him back. He first comes over his fear by learning how to ride a bike and then manages to ride it at high speed too. Although his family always discourages him, he manages to touch the sky turning into a pilot. The teaser also showcases ace director Gautham Menon accompanying Sri Simha in the flight as a co-pilot. On the whole, the teaser is all awesome and showcased a glimpse of Sri Simha’s success tale!

Ustaad movie is directed by Phanideep and is produced by Sai Korrapati under the Varahi Chalana Chitram and Krishi Entertainments banner. Akeeva B tuned the songs while Kavya Kalyanram is the lead actress of this air force subject! The first look poster also made us witness Sri Simha as an air force officer!