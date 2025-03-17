Live
RC16 Rumors: Is MS Dhoni Joining Ram Charan? The Truth Revealed
Is Dhoni a part of RC16? Here’s what makers have said. Know more details on the same.
Currently, rumors are rife that MS Dhoni is acting in Ram Charan's upcoming movie, RC16. The rumour has spread quickly like a wild fire, exciting both cricket and movie fans. The gossip suggested that Dhoni would play the role of Charan’s coach in a cricket-themed film. The buzz grew louder after images of the two stars posing together during an ad shoot surfaced online. Fans began imagining the on-screen magic they could create together.
The excitement was short-lived, as the RC16 makers quickly denied the rumors, clarifying that Dhoni would not be acting in the film and that there had been no talks about it. This put an end to the speculation, but some fans were still disappointed by the news.
While Dhoni won't be in RC16, the bond between him and Ram Charan is real. The two share a close friendship, having been seen together on multiple occasions, including during the ad shoot.
Dhoni’s Future in Films
Even though Dhoni isn’t appearing in RC16, his involvement in Dhoni Entertainments, his production company, shows that he has an interest in the film industry. Fans might still see him on the big screen someday.
As for RC16, the film is still generating excitement with its star cast, including Shivaraj Kumar and Jagapathi Babu, along with music by AR Rahman. The movie is set to be a big project, with a budget of around Rs. 300 crores.
In the end, while Dhoni won’t be in RC16, his friendship with Ram Charan continues to be a highlight for fans. Who knows, maybe in the future, they’ll work together on something new!