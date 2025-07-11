Real-life rural romance ‘Usurae’ gears up for Aug 1st release

Films that authentically depict real-life events often strike an emotional chord with audiences, and Usurae promises to be one such heartfelt experience. Set against a rural backdrop, this unique love story, inspired by true incidents, is all set to release in theatres on August 1.

Directed by Naveen D. Gopal, Usurae stars TJay Arunasalam and Janani Kunaseelan in the lead roles. The film is produced by Mouli M. Radhakrishna under the Bakhiya Lakshmi Talkies banner and is presented by Srikrishna Productions. The post-production phase is nearing completion, and the team has officially locked in the release date.

Veteran actress Raasi, known for her versatile performances, plays a pivotal role in the film, adding weight to the ensemble cast. The movie promises a fresh narrative style, blending realism with emotion, and is poised to resonate with a wide spectrum of viewers.

Talking about the project, director Naveen D. Gopal said, “Usurae is a different kind of love story. We've approached it with raw honesty, rooted in real-life incidents. There’s romance, comedy, and strong emotional drama—every aspect is woven with sincerity. I believe Telugu audiences looking for meaningful, realistic cinema will truly connect with this film.”

With its blend of authentic storytelling and rural charm, Usurae is shaping up to be a compelling cinematic offering for those craving something beyond formulaic love stories. All eyes are now on its theatrical debut on August 1.