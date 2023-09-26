Release trailer Ram Pothineni, Boyapati’s ‘Skanda’ is a mass feast

The team “Skanda-The Attacker” is trying everything to take the hype surrounding the project to another level. Already, the theatrical trailer of the movie made huge noise across the country. The makers came up with a release trailer, which was unveiled during the Cult Jathara event in Karimnagar.

Boyapati Sreenu who is the best in dealing with mass and action entertainers offered the massiest feast presenting Ram in a completely startling character. The trailer opens on an interesting note showing a person getting jailed for a crime he didn’t commit. The real feast begins with the entry of Ram who mouths impactful dialogues and shows his mass power in high-voltage action blocks. Ram’s second look brings more strength to the narrative.

Ram steals the thunder with his electrifying performance. Especially, the second look is just remarkable. The trailer also shows the other prominent cast of the movie, including Sreeleela, Saiee Manjrekar, Srikanth, and others.

Santosh Detake’s camera work deserves a special mention, while S Thaman elevated heroism with his captivating score. Produced on a large scale by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, the production design is first-class. The movie is presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar. Editing is handled by Tammiraju.

The curiosity to watch the movie has multiplied with the release trailer. Skanda will have a Pan India release on September 28th in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.