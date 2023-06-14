Remembering the talented and inspiring Sushant Singh Rajput

Today marks the third death anniversary of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor enjoyed a huge fan following and fans are pouring in tributes for the late actor. Fans all over World, sharing photos and videos of Sushant on Social Media platforms, as they remember him on his death anniversary.



On June 14, The actor died under mysterious circumstances a year ago at his residence in Bandra. Today Three years have passed since the death of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, but the fans have not been able to forget the memories related to him even today.



The news of his death, which came on this day two years ago, shook everyone. He was one of the most talented actors in the industry and won hearts with his brave looks, acting skills, and versatility. Fans remember every single moment of Sushant Singh because he has created such memories that we can never forget. Today, on his third death anniversary, his fans are again taking a stand for his justice.

Sushant Singh Rajput delivered remarkable films in his short career. This includes Kai Po Che,(2013), Shudh Desi Romance (2013), PK (2014), Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (2015), MS Dhoni, (2016), Raabta (2017), Kedarnath,(2018) Chhichhore,(2019) and Sonchiriya (2019), Drive (2019). His last film was Dil Bechara,(2020) which was released shortly after his demise.



