Review: Marvelous Mrs Maisel 3 On Amazon Prime Video To Watch or Avoid?

Standup comedy is not everyone's cup of tea. Be it the person who's performing on the stage or for those watching the show. The performance has to be slick with perfect comic timing to evoke the kind of laughter that people expect.

So, Amazon Prime Video came up with the original series Marvelous Mrs Maisel starring the super talented Rachel Brosnahan who plays the pratagonist Miriam Midge Maisel who gave the addicts of web series exactly what they were looking for -- something that can make them forget their worries and laugh their hearts out. Marvelous Mrs Maisel is no stand-up comedy. It is rather a series loaded with lots of drama, emotions, comedy in just the right proportions.

The first instalment of Marvelous Mrs Maisel saw the separation of Midge from her husband and her journey to becoming the most sought after stand-up comedian in night clubs. Her sense of comic timing, her English accent, fashion sense...all made Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 1 an instant hit so much so that OTT fans couldn't wait for the second season to start.

Then came Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 2 in which the focus was more on the relationship between her parents than Mrs Maisel herself. The series failed to grab as many eyeballs as the first season as the content was not good enough to hold the attention of the viewers, despite the fact that the director changed the location.

Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 2 did have its share of laughable moments but the series did not get the desired response. Now, December 2019 saw Amazon prime video bring back the popular series for Christmas as Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 3. So, is it worth watching? Does it manage to beat the first two seasons? Let's find out...

Amazon prime video original series Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 3 starts off where it left in the last season. Remember Susie? Yes the manager and pub contact who actually made Maisel what she is today. She and Midge went on an adventure in the previous season, as in a tour and faced lot of hardships. Now, in season 3, the Susie-Midge duo learn some tough lessons in show business. Then there is Joel who is trying hard to impress Midge while her parents Rose and Abe pursue their own paths. So what's the verdict on Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 3 on Amazon Prime? Well, this too ends up with a thud like the previous season.

The writer does come up with some ROFL moments and punch lines.However, in several sequences, the actors' performances fall flat with nothing new to offer. Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 3 started streaming only a few days ago and you could perhaps watch and tell us your opinion as this view is that of just one person.

We love to hear your views on Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 3 which is a hot topic of discussion on social media. Share your comments with us.

Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 3 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.