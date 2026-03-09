Rihanna safe after shooting reported outside her Beverly Hills home, suspect arrested

Los Angeles: Global music icon Rihanna was reported safe after a shooting incident targeted her residence in Beverly Hills while she was inside the house. Authorities confirmed that a 30-year-old woman had been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired at the property at around 1:15 p.m. local time. Police said a suspect allegedly fired multiple rounds towards the residence from inside a vehicle, with at least one bullet reportedly striking the wall of the house. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and a weapon was recovered from the scene.

Officials said no injuries were reported and the case was being investigated by the LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division. Media reports indicated that approximately 10 shots were fired from a white Tesla parked across the street before the vehicle fled south on Coldwater Canyon Drive.

Sources said Rihanna was at home during the incident. She lives at the property with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and their children RZA, Riot and Rocki. A source confirmed that the singer was unharmed following the frightening episode.

Rihanna remains one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with estimated global record sales exceeding 250 million. She rose to international fame with albums such as Music of the Sun, A Girl Like Me and Good Girl Gone Bad, which produced several global hits including Umbrella, Take a Bow and Disturbia.