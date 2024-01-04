Rinku says Samarth is using girlfriend Isha, her past to provoke Abhishek

Mumbai : ‘Bigg Boss 17’ oustee Rinku Dhawan has come out in support of contestant Abhishek Kumar, who slapped Samarth Jurel after he stuffed a tissue paper in his mouth.

In the latest episode, Abhishek was seen having a fight with his ex-girlfriend Aisha Malviya and Samarth Jurel as they kept joking about his mental health issues. Amid the fight Samarth stuffed a tissue ball in Abhishek’s mouth who in reflex slapped him.

Abhishek’s former housemate and friend Rinku Dhawan has come out in support of him. She said that making fun of someone’s mental is not funny and not content.



Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote: “Having fun at the cost of someone's Mental health is NOT FUNNY...And definitely not Content ...Isha and Samarth have crossed boundaries...my heart goes out for Abhishek...I'm always there for you Abhishek, be strong.” She demanded strict action by the makers.

“We are all with you. Mental health is crucial at every stage of life, and these immature kids Isha and Samarth won't understand the pain. It's sad to see Abhishek suffering. Makers need to take action,” she wrote.



“My heart goes out to you, Abhishek - you're very strong. Here for you always, in all ways.” Rinku even asserted that Ishq and Samarth are using the past problems in the game.

“Samarth is using his girlfriend and her past to provoke Abhishek is disrespectful. The slap was a result of Samarth's poking, and it's not wrong. Abhishek's bond with me remains unchanged despite Samarth's cheap words which is 'Lalla',” she said. Rinku added that Samarth even poked her, when she was in the house and found it very disrespectful.

“Samarth even poked me, and it was very disrespectful. Ankita supported me, calling it bullying, but why didn't Vicky say anything then? Mental health is not a joke, and Samarth and Isha need to understand that going to a psychiatrist is seeking help. #bbiz # mentalhealthisimportant,” she concluded.