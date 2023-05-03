Live
RIP Manobala: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan And A Few Other South Indian Actors Mourned For This Ace Actor’s Death
- Senior actor Manobala breathed his last at the age of 69!
- Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suhasini, Vijay Sethupathi and a few other actors mourned for his sudden demise…
South Indian ace actor Manobala passed away at the age of 69 in Chennai's Apollo Hospital. He was suffering from liver-related health issues from a few weeks and succumbed to death with that disease itself. He acted in more than 700 movies and had a career span of almost 35 years. He is survived by his wife Usha Mahadevan and two children.
Manobala’s last rites will be held tomorrow morning 10 AM at Valasarawakkam Electric Crematorium. His mortal remains are kept at his residence in Valasarawakkam, Chennai for his family and friends to pay their last respect.
Well, hearing this sad news ace actors like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Sai Dharam Tej, Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi, Suhasini Maniratnam and a few others dropped their condolence messages on social media and mourned for his sudden demise…
Rajinikanth
Kamal Haasan
His tweet reads, “The news of the passing away of a good friend who was a director, actor and producer, Manophala is a great sadness. His primary identity was that of an enthusiast of cinema. My condolences to his bereaved family, friends and fans.”
Vijay Sethupathi
Prabhudeva
Pa Ranjith
Karthi
Vikram
Darshan
Dulquer Salman
He shared a pic of Manobala and wrote, “RIP Manobala sir ! You were always warm, kind, constantly making us laugh and full of love. I have only the fondest memories of our times on our films together @manobalam”.
Sai Dharam Tej
This young actor also mourned for Manobala’s demise by jotting down, “The passing on of #Manobala sir is a shocker for the Tamil film industry…may his soul rest in peace and may his family garner strength and peace”.
Nani
Bharatiraja
He also shared the pic of Manobala and wrote, “என் மாணவன்
மனோபாலா மறைவு
எனக்கும் எங்கள்
தமிழ் திரை உலகிற்கும்
ஈடு செய்யமுடியாத
பேரிழப்பாகும்”.
Venkat Prabhu
Sun Pictures
Manchu Manoj
He also shared the pic of the senior actor and wrote, “Sad to hear the sudden passing away of the Multi faceted actor #Manobala sir. May his soul rest in peace, Om Shanti. Strength to family members & friends. #RIPManobala”.
Gautham Karthik
Even this young director mourned for Manobala’s sudden demise and wrote, “Heartbreaking to hear that Director/Actor #Manobala sir is no longer with us. Was a true pleasure to work with you sir! You will be surely missed! Condolences to family, friends and loved ones... #RIPManobala”.
Prem Kumar
He shared a few pics with Manobala and wrote, “A friend, philosopher and guide #manobala sir is no more it is disheartening. Very active EC member in our #nadigarsangam . Great loss to our film fraternity. Am running short of words... #ripmanobala sir true legend has left us paralyzed”.
Suhasini Maniratnam
She spoke to the media after hearing Manobala’s demise and said, “You will never find a director who can plan as well as Manobala. Revathy and I directed a one-hour film, which he produced. He would plan it so well. I have acted in many of his films and assisted him in many films. I have acted in only one TV serial Panchavaranam, which was produced by Madras Talkies.”
Nidhhi Agerwal
Jiiva
GV Prakash Kumar
Vushnu Vishal
SS Thaman
He shared a pic of Manobala and wrote, “Such a happy Human He was Always. Heartbroken to hear this #RIPManobala sir Strength to the family of @manobalam sir”.
Vishal
His tweet reads, “Shattered to put a tweet about Manobala Sir’s death. I just spoke to him last week. Sometimes I don’t realise God’s design. May his soul RIP & May his family stay strong during these difficult times.”
Lokesh Kanagraj
RIP Manobala… You will be always remembered through your amazing screen presence!!!