RIP Manobala: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan And A Few Other South Indian Actors Mourned For This Ace Actor’s Death

South Indian ace actor Manobala passed away at the age of 69 in Chennai's Apollo Hospital. He was suffering from liver-related health issues from a few weeks and succumbed to death with that disease itself. He acted in more than 700 movies and had a career span of almost 35 years. He is survived by his wife Usha Mahadevan and two children.

Manobala’s last rites will be held tomorrow morning 10 AM at Valasarawakkam Electric Crematorium. His mortal remains are kept at his residence in Valasarawakkam, Chennai for his family and friends to pay their last respect.

Well, hearing this sad news ace actors like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Sai Dharam Tej, Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi, Suhasini Maniratnam and a few others dropped their condolence messages on social media and mourned for his sudden demise…

Rajinikanth

Kamal Haasan

இயக்குனர், நடிகர், தயாரிப்பாளர் என பன்முகம் கொண்ட இனிய நண்பர் மனோபாலா மறைந்த செய்தி பெரும் துயரத்தை அளிக்கிறது. சினிமாவின் ஆர்வலர் என்பதே அவரது முதன்மையான அடையாளமாக இருந்தது. அவரை இழந்து வாடும் குடும்பத்தாருக்கும், நண்பர்களுக்கும், அவரது ரசிகர்களுக்கும் எனது ஆறுதலைத்… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 3, 2023

His tweet reads, “The news of the passing away of a good friend who was a director, actor and producer, Manophala is a great sadness. His primary identity was that of an enthusiast of cinema. My condolences to his bereaved family, friends and fans.”



Vijay Sethupathi

Prabhudeva

Pa Ranjith

Karthi

Extremely shocked to hear this news. A man who can be everywhere and for everyone. Miss you Manobala sir. #RIP — Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) May 3, 2023

Vikram

Saddened to hear about his passing. May his soul rest in peace. #RIPManobala pic.twitter.com/rAagHAlNvK — Vikram (@chiyaan) May 3, 2023

Darshan

Dulquer Salman

RIP Manobala sir ! You were always warm, kind, constantly making us laugh and full of love. I have only the fondest memories of our times on our films together 💔💔 @manobalam pic.twitter.com/x7tKE4D4Mj — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) May 3, 2023

He shared a pic of Manobala and wrote, “RIP Manobala sir ! You were always warm, kind, constantly making us laugh and full of love. I have only the fondest memories of our times on our films together @manobalam”.



Sai Dharam Tej

The passing on of #Manobala sir is a shocker for the Tamil film industry…may his soul rest in peace and may his family garner strength and peace pic.twitter.com/tau7jrsLtm — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) May 3, 2023

This young actor also mourned for Manobala’s demise by jotting down, “The passing on of #Manobala sir is a shocker for the Tamil film industry…may his soul rest in peace and may his family garner strength and peace”.



Nani

Manobala sir 💔

One of our veterans who is a complete child too. — Nani (@NameisNani) May 3, 2023

Bharatiraja











He also shared the pic of Manobala and wrote, “என் மாணவன்

மனோபாலா மறைவு

எனக்கும் எங்கள்

தமிழ் திரை உலகிற்கும்

ஈடு செய்யமுடியாத

பேரிழப்பாகும்”.

Venkat Prabhu

Sun Pictures

May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends! #RIPManobala #Manobala pic.twitter.com/WBI4nFOvSN — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) May 3, 2023

Manchu Manoj

Sad to hear the sudden passing away of the Multi faceted actor #Manobala sir 💔



May his soul rest in peace, Om Shanti 🙏🏼

Strength to family members & friends.#RIPManobala pic.twitter.com/urnd1hE5iZ — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) May 3, 2023

He also shared the pic of the senior actor and wrote, “Sad to hear the sudden passing away of the Multi faceted actor #Manobala sir. May his soul rest in peace, Om Shanti. Strength to family members & friends. #RIPManobala”.



Gautham Karthik

Heartbreaking to hear that Director/Actor #Manobala sir is no longer with us.

Was a true pleasure to work with you sir!

You will be surely missed! 💔

Condolences to family, friends and loved ones...#RIPManobala pic.twitter.com/Ou2QBGsYLs — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) May 3, 2023

Even this young director mourned for Manobala’s sudden demise and wrote, “Heartbreaking to hear that Director/Actor #Manobala sir is no longer with us. Was a true pleasure to work with you sir! You will be surely missed! Condolences to family, friends and loved ones... #RIPManobala”.



Prem Kumar

A friend, philosopher and guide #manobala sir is no more 😔😔😔 it is disheartening. Very active EC member in our #nadigarsangam . Great loss to our film fraternity. Am running short of words...😪 #ripmanobala sir 🙏 true legend has left us paralyzed 😪😪😪😪 pic.twitter.com/DvXTAYycu2 — Prem Kumar (@premkumaractor) May 3, 2023

He shared a few pics with Manobala and wrote, “A friend, philosopher and guide #manobala sir is no more it is disheartening. Very active EC member in our #nadigarsangam . Great loss to our film fraternity. Am running short of words... #ripmanobala sir true legend has left us paralyzed”.



Suhasini Maniratnam

She spoke to the media after hearing Manobala’s demise and said, “You will never find a director who can plan as well as Manobala. Revathy and I directed a one-hour film, which he produced. He would plan it so well. I have acted in many of his films and assisted him in many films. I have acted in only one TV serial Panchavaranam, which was produced by Madras Talkies.”

Nidhhi Agerwal

Sad to hear of Manobala sir's passing. Sending strength and condolences to his family during this difficult time. RIP #Manobala Sir 💔 — Nidhhi Agerwal (@AgerwalNidhhi) May 3, 2023

Jiiva

Its Heart wrenching to know that our industry has lost an irreplaceable gem!

RIP @manobalam Sir!!! pic.twitter.com/KIT4IMZx7v — Jiiva (@JiivaOfficial) May 3, 2023

GV Prakash Kumar

This is heartbreaking . Will miss u #manobala sir . 💔 — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) May 3, 2023

Vushnu Vishal

#RIP

Manobala sir…

You were always full of energy and laughter…

Will miss you on and off screen 🙏 — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) May 3, 2023

SS Thaman

Such a happy Human He was Always ❤️

Heartbroken 💔 to hear this #RIPManobala sir



Strength to the family of @manobalam sir 💔 pic.twitter.com/2KiqJrqvEv — thaman S (@MusicThaman) May 3, 2023

He shared a pic of Manobala and wrote, “Such a happy Human He was Always. Heartbroken to hear this #RIPManobala sir Strength to the family of @manobalam sir”.



Vishal

Shattered to put a tweet about Manobala Sir’s death. I just spoke to him last week. Sometimes I don’t realise God’s design.



May his soul RIP & May his family stay strong during these difficult times. — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) May 3, 2023

His tweet reads, “Shattered to put a tweet about Manobala Sir’s death. I just spoke to him last week. Sometimes I don’t realise God’s design. May his soul RIP & May his family stay strong during these difficult times.”



Lokesh Kanagraj

Heart broken! Rest in peace uncle 🙏🏻 https://t.co/iwHDkJNv1h — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) May 3, 2023

RIP Manobala… You will be always remembered through your amazing screen presence!!!

