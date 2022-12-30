RIP Pele: Chiranjeevi, Abhishek Bachchan And A Few Others Mourn For 'The King Of Football' Death

Brazil football legend Pele passed away today at the age of 82. He breathed his last battling with cancer and his funeral will be held on 2nd January, 2023 at Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica where he played his best matches. This iconic sports person's demise shocked many of his fans. Most of them are mourning for his loss and are dropping condolence messages on social media. Even Indian film industry's actors Chiranjeevi, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and a few others dropped their condolence posts and mourned for his death. His demise left a void place in the football world for sure! Even Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Didier Deschamps and Cesar Luis Menotti also mourned for his death…

Abhishek Bachchan shared a few pics of Pele and mourned for his death…

He wrote, "As a child my father introduced me to Pelé and his magic. And thus began a lifelong love for football. We had shelves filled with VHS tapes of his and the Brazilian team's matches. I would religiously watch them with my father. A magician we've all been blessed to witness.

A few years ago, whilst visiting India I somehow managed to get an autographed jersey of his. It has pride of placement in my office.

Thank you, sir for teaching us about joga bonito and being such a hero and idol to billions. Rest in Peace to the greatest! @pele".

Anupam Kher

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Mohanlal

He shared a throwback pic of Pele and wrote, "Farewell to the king.. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Your contagious game spirit and the legacy it leaves behind will continue inspiring millions to play the game. Joining the world in mourning the loss of this legend. #Pele".

Mammooty

Pele was detected with a colon tumour and it was removed in September, 2021. But deadly Covid-19 further deteriorated his heath with respirator infection. He lead his country Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970 with World Cups and will remain one of the leading scorers with 77 goals.

RIP Pele…