RIP Pratap Pothen: Kamal Haasan, Siddharth And A Few Others Remember This Ace Actor And Drop Condolence Posts

South Indian ace actor cum filmmaker Pratap Pothen was found dead in his flat in Kilpauk, Chennai today morning. He breathed his last at the age of 69 and was living alone in his home. Prithviraj Sukumaran first confirmed this news through his Twitter page and mourned for Pratap's sudden demise. Even Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Manju Warrier and a few other actors and celebs mourned for his loss…

He was born in 1952 and began his career with Bharatan's 1978 movie Aaravam.

Some of his best films are: Takara, Chamaram, Loari, Neshethe Killate, Panneer Pushpanam, Varumain Kurar Sivap, Thakaram, Aarohanam, Panneer Pushpangal, Thanmathra, 22 Female Kottayam and Bangalore Days. Coming to his films as director, Rithubhedam, Daisy, Chaitanya, Jeeva, Luckyman, and Oru Yathramozhi are his notable movies. He was last seen in Mammootty's Malayalam film 'CBI5: The Brain'.

He married ace actress Raadhika but they got separated in an year. Later he tied a knot with Amala Sathyanath but they got divorced after 22 years of their marriage. They have a daughter Keya.

Let us check out the celebs who mourned for Pratap's sudden demise…

Iconic actor Kamal Haasan shared a throwback pic with Pratap and wrote, "தீவிர இலக்கிய வாசிப்பையும் கலைப் படங்கள் மீதான தணியாத ஆர்வத்தையும் தொடர்ந்தவர் நண்பர் ப்ரதாப் போத்தன். விறுவிறுப்பான திரைப்படங்களை வெற்றிகரமாக இயக்குவதிலும் நிபுணர் என்பதை 'வெற்றிவிழா' காலத்தில் பார்த்திருக்கிறேன். அவருக்கென் அஞ்சலி."

Shocked to hear the passing away of actor and director #PratapPothen (70) at his Chennai residence today.#RIPPratapPothen pic.twitter.com/KACDA6Sfo2 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) July 15, 2022

