RIP Superstar Krishna: Rajinikanth, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna And A Few Other Actors Pour Condolences Messages
- Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Balakrishna and a few other star actors pay tributes to Krishna garu…
- The legendary actor passed away this morning due to multiple-organ failure!
Tollywood's iconic actor and superstar Krishna passed away at 4 AM in a private hospital. He was admitted to the hospital yesterday at midnight after suffering from a cardiac arrest. The doctors also stated that his health is critical and within a few hours he breathed his last at the age of 79. Mahesh Babu lost his mother a few days ago and his brother at the starting of this year. So, within a year, he lost his parents and brother. It is really a tough time for him. Even Krishna's second wife Vijaya Nirmala also passed away in 2019.
Doctors dropped an official statement after the demise of Krishna garu and stated that multiple organ failure was the reason for his death.
This note reads, "Over the last 24 hours Shri Ghattameneni Krishna Garu continued to remain in an extremely critical state, following his admission to our emergency ward in cardiac arrest and upon resuscitation shifted to ICU. He remained critically ill with multiorgan failure and severe hypoxic brain injury. All necessary acute critical care treatment was provided by various consultants.
Family members were continuously engaged and informed by team of doctors led by Chairman & Managing Director Dr Guru N Reddy. It was decided late evening with family members and all the consultants not to pursue further supportive care given his dismal prognosis and to keep him final moments painless and peaceful.
He expired in early hours of morning at 4.09am.
We express our deepest condolences to his family, well-wishers, and fans across the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this hour of grief. Requesting everyone to respect the family's privacy.
And note that we shall not be making any further comments on the departed soul's medical history as per the family's request."
Even many other Tollywood stars like Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Gopi Mohan and a few others mourned for the ace actor's demise…
Balakrishna
Balakrishna shared a few pics of superstar Krishna and wrote, "Another pole star has joined the Telugu cinema sky...
Crown in acting, nickname for adventure, impossible in technology, super star who grew up with his hard work, great donor.. Ghattamaneni Krishna..
Adyudu to Cowboy movies in Telugu, Spy (Secret Agent) movies, Ghanapathi in social, folk, mythological and historical roles.
Krishna is a role model for upcoming actors and artists.. The loss without him is irreplaceable..
Telugu cine industry has lost a big one due to the death of Superstar Krishna. The death of Krishna garu who is known as a Tollywood James Bond, is a great loss to the cinema industry. Mahesh Babu who recently lost his mother and now his father, this is an immense pain -
May his soul rest in peace.
My deepest condolences to Krishna's family and fans.
Nandamuri Balakrishna
(Hindupur Legislators)".
Kamal Haasan
His tweet reads, "An icon of Telugu cinema Krishna gaaru is no more, an era ends with his demise. I wish to share the grief of brother
@urstrulyMahesh who has to bear this third emotional trauma of losing a mother, brother and now his father. My deepest condolence dear Mahesh gaaru."
Karthi
Anushka Shetty
She shared an image of Krishna garu and wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Legendary Superstar Krishna garu. His contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered forever. My deepest condolences to @urstrulyMahesh garu , family and fans. Om Shanti".
GMB Entertainment
Madhur Bhandarkar
R Sarath Kumar
He shared an image of Krishna garu and wrote, "I am shocked and saddened to hear the demise of the legendary actor, politician philanthropist Shri Krishnagaru. I fondly recollect having acted with him, may his soul rest in peace. I offer my condolences to His next of kin, friends, relatives and millions of fans across the world, we will miss you #Krishnagaru. #RIPKrishnagaru #RIPLegend #TeluguFilmIndustry #Superstarkrishna #StayStrong @urstrulyMahesh".
Radikaa Sarath Kumar
She shared an image from her movie with Krishna garu and wrote, "Deeply saddened on the passing of #KrishnaGaru a man who made a great mark as a #SuperStarKrishna . May his soul #RIPKrishnaGaru . My condolences to @urstrulyMahesh and family in these trying times".
Sai Dharam Tej
He also shared the throwback image of Krishna and wrote, "Extremely saddened at the loss of #Superstarkrishna garu. can't imagine how tough this could be. Wishing all the strength to @urstrulymahesh anna and the family. May your soul RIP & you'll always be alive in our hearts sir. om shanti".
Gopi Mohan
Director Radhaa Krishna
Aadhi
Simran
Satya Dev
Director Surender Reddy
Venkat Prabhu
Rajinikanth
His tweet reads, "The demise of Krishna garu is a great loss to the Telugu film industry … working with him in 3 films are memories i will always cherish. My heartfelt condolences to his family …may his soul rest in peace @urstrulyMahesh".
Srikanth Meka
Yuvasudha Arts
GA2 Pictures
Sibi Sathyaraj
Samantha
Nagarjuna Akkineni
Director Maruti
He shared a rare image of Krishna garu and wrote, "Saddened and shocked to know about the sudden demise of Daring and Dashing hero Legendry actor #SuperStarKrishna garu. May his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences and strength to @urstrulyMahesh garu & the entire family".
Mega Surya Production
Sridevi Movies
Ram Potheneni
He shared an image of Krishna garu and wrote, "What a tragic year it's been. My deepest condolences to @urstrulyMahesh garu & family. TFI wouldn't have been what it is today if not for your contribution SUPERSTAR.Thank you! Om Shanthi #RAPO".
Sreenu Vaitla
Ravi Teja
Haarika & Hassine Creations
Sithara Entertainments
Actor Karthikeya
Director Bobby
SS Thaman
Kabir Duhan Singh
Manoj Manchu
RIP Krishna garu…