Rishab Shetty joins promotions of ‘Kalki 2898 AD;’ goes for a ride with ‘Bujji’

As the countdown begins for the overseas premieres of the highly anticipated film "Kalki 2898 AD," the excitement is palpable among fans and critics alike. With just two days left, the movie is already demonstrating its box office prowess.

In a unique promotional event, one of the stars from "Kalki 2898 AD" visited Kundapura to meet Rishab Shetty, the hero of the hit film "Kantara." The meeting featured "Bujji," the robot car from "Kalki 2898 AD," which Rishab Shetty took for a spin on the Kundapura grounds.

Rishab Shetty shared his excitement, stating, "The glimpse in the teaser is enough for me to know the range of ‘Bujji’ in the film. It’s an amazing experience to take Bujji for a spin. All the best Bhairava and Bujji. Kalki is releasing on 27th June. All the best Prabhas sir."

Meanwhile, "Kalki 2898 AD" is showing strong performance in pre-sales, particularly in North America. The film has already amassed a staggering $2.58 million from 3,697 shows in North America alone, with overall pre-sales crossing $3.34 million. There is considerable speculation that "Kalki 2898 AD" might surpass the premiere records set by the blockbuster "RRR."

Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, "Kalki 2898 AD" boasts a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The film is set in a dystopian future and promises to be a visual and narrative extravaganza.

As "Kalki 2898 AD" gears up for its grand release on June 27, 2024, the film's innovative promotional strategies and impressive pre-sales figures are setting it up for a potentially record-breaking opening. Fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting the cinematic experience that "Kalki 2898 AD" promises to deliver.