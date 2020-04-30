Rishi Kapoor Demise: Bollywood Celebrities Mourn This Legendary Actor's Death And Share their Greif Through Social Media
It was just yesterday we have lost the versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan… And again, this morning made us mourn with the death news of the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor.
This great actor of Bollywood breathed his last this morning at HN Reliance Foundation hospital. Rishi Kapoor was suffering from cancer from couple of years years and he also took treatment in the USA and then returned to India.
Last night Rishi Kapoor was admitted in hospital as he was feeling to breathe difficultly. His brother Randhir Kapoor told this news to media. We all thought that he would come back safely to his home. But unfortunately, Rishi Kapoor left this world and made the whole film industry mourn.
We Hans India collated all the tweets of Bollywood celebrities… As the Corona lockdown period is ongoing, most of them shared their grief through their social media accounts… Have a look!
Madhuri Dixit Nene
Jhanvi Kapoor
An icon. In every way. You've left a ceaseless void in this industry and world- somehow even for those who never had the chance of really knowing you. But you have also left with us a plethora of legendary work and innumerable stories of your candour, humour and zest for life that'll remain with us forever. Rest in peace 💔
Sonam Kapoor
Aditi Bhatia
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya
Heartbroken hearing about #RishiKapoor sir. Day before mom and I were watching Chandni n were admiring you. I feel so so blessed to have gotten to meet you and to work with you sir. Thank you for all your generosity and kindness. The World will never be able to replace you and your talent. We will miss u terribly. Condolences to the family. Rest in peace ❤
Vedhika
Priyanka Chopra
My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir. #rishikapoor
Ranveer Singh
Riteish Deshmukh
Am devastated, heartbroken... King of charm, King of Romance, the legendary actor Rishi ji just said 'pack-up'. Not fair Sir, you said we will do a film together.... just not fair. My heart,thoughts and prayers are with Neetuji, Riddhima, Ranbir, the entire kapoor family and loved ones. India lost a bright, shining star. You will live with us forever. #RIP #RishiKapoor ji
Shilpa Shetty
Waking up to a news like this is gut-wrenching! 😢A legendary actor, loved by millions of people around the world has just left us. Your style, brilliance, your smile, and joie de vivre... will be dearly missed, Rishi ji❤️ Your legacy will live on for generations to come. My heart goes out to @neetu54 ji & the entire family in this tough time!🙏🏻 #RishiKapoor #RIPRishiKapoor
Parineeti Chopra
This cannot be true! Rishi sir was my favourite man,and favourite co-star ever. I still remember being nervous around him in Shuddh Desi Romance. He would put me at ease and treat me just like a friend! Will never forget every advice,every joke he told.❤️ #RIP #RishiKapoor
Esha Gupta
Bhumi Pednekar
Kajal Aggarwal
Taapsee
My most favourite picture with him. Worked with him twice n the kind of brash honest compliments this man gave have never left my heart n mind. Even in his bullying there was so much love that one couldn't help enjoy listening to him. The most entertaining stories came from him. the only costar of mine who could beat me in being 'brutally' honest. Sir humaari hat-trick reh gayi. I'm sure I will meet him somewhere n this hug shall be repeated with the same smile on our face.
Chef Vineet
Chef Ranveer Brar
Arjun Bijlani
Mrunal Thakur
This is absolutely devastating! Irrfan Sir and Rishi Sir ! I don't want to believe you both are gone! Thank you for being such an amazingly true inspiration to me and many . The magic you both have created on screen shall always be remembered! I love you both .. Goddamn it feels like a break up ! Never met them in person but the pain feels so personal 💔 My condolences to both the families.
Mouni Roy
Karishma Tanna
No no no. Another heartbreaking news . One of my fav actor is no more . I woke up with a shock and a heavy heart. "Main shaayar toh nahi " is my all time fav song and I just lovveee #rishikapoor Sir in it. My fav Hero gone too soon. God pleaaaseee stop 😞🙏 RIP . My heartfelt condolence to the entire Kapoor family. 🙏
Chef Pankaj
Chef Vikas Khanna
Surbhi Jyoti
Kriti Kharbhanda
At a loss of words. Heartbroken. Shaken up. #riprishikapoor Sir, I hope u rest in peace. ❤️— kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) April 30, 2020
Kajol
To one of the most amazing actors and person all around. You will forever be remembered and missed. Chintuji 🙏#RIPRishiKapoor— Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 30, 2020
Sophie Choudry
Absolutely broken. One of my most fave ppl in the world no more. Our friendship was perhaps most unlikely but one I shall forever cherish. Love u RK. This one is too difficult💔💔Sending love & strength to the family..the best life partner, Ranbir & my Riddhima. RIP #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/YK7QdrJeFU— Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) April 30, 2020
Disha Patani
What has happened is truly devastating. But Rishi Kapoor sir will always live through the legacy of his films and the timeless memories he created. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻— Disha Patani (@DishPatani) April 30, 2020
Anupam Kher
#RishiKapoor से ज़्यादा ज़िंदादिल, बेबाक़,ज़ोर ज़ोर से ठहाके लगाने वाला,एक बच्चे जैसी जिज्ञासा रखने वाला मैंने अपनी ज़िंदगी में कभी नहीं देखा।भगवान ने उनका साँचा बनाकर तोड़ दिया था।दुख इतना गहरा है, आँसू निकल ही नहीं रहे।NY में उनके साथ आख़िरी वीडियो।आप हमेशा रहोगे।Hello!Hello!🙏 pic.twitter.com/OxfH7nvWbL— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 30, 2020
Nani
Farewell sir 🙏🏼#RishiKapoor— Nani (@NameisNani) April 30, 2020
Sreenu Vaitla
Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of veteran & legend Rishi kapoor sir . His contribution to cinema and charisma is unparalleled..my condolences to his family . Rip sir #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/opd3Mt6WhO— Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) April 30, 2020
Mehreen Pizrada
Legends never die, stories live on ❤️— Mehreen Pirzada👑 (@Mehreenpirzada) April 30, 2020
Ritu Varma
April 30, 2020
Ramesh Bala
#BREAKING : Actor #RishiKapoor passed away in a Mumbai hospital, few minutes back..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 30, 2020
Pranita Subhash
Omgg !! What is even happening !! 2 legends gone in a span of 2 days ... huge loss to the country ! #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/706ixRRXJq— Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) April 30, 2020
Shanvi Srivastava
#riprishikapoor pic.twitter.com/fn6cozquOb— shanvi srivastava (@shanvisrivastav) April 30, 2020
Pawan Kalyan
Saddened by the sudden demise of legendary actor,— Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 30, 2020
Naga Shourya
Still shocked and devastated— Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) April 30, 2020
We lost our legend 😔
My heart goes out to the Kapoor Family and to all the fans 🙏🏻
Mahesh Babu
Heartbreaking to hear about #RishiKapoor sir. Yet another irreplaceable loss in our world of cinema... A complete entertainer and an incredibly talented actor... A true legend. My deepest condolences and strength to Ranbir and his family. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏻🙏🏻— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 30, 2020
Aamir Khan
We have lost one of the greats today. An amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and 100% a child of Cinema.— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 30, 2020
Thank you for all the joy you brought to our lives.
Thank you for being the actor and human being that you were.
You will be badly missed Rishiji.
Love.
a.
Harish Shankar
A child artist to youth heartthrob to star to a character actor all his life dedicated and lived for CINEMA..... a long and inspiring journey Comes to an end... even the great movies can't escape "The End" pic.twitter.com/mU2k89GXLu— Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) April 30, 2020
B A Raju
A big loss for Indian Cinema. Deeply Saddened by the sudden demise of two legendary actors #IrrfanKhan and #RishiKapoor, They will always be remembered.— BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) April 30, 2020
My Heartfelt condolences to their families, May their souls rest in peace.
Surbhi
Waking up to another tragic news! Indian Cinema has lost another legendary actor,the chocolate boy,the lover boy..you have inspired generations through your movies & terrific acting you will always live in our hearts forever rip #RishiKapoor Sir ❤ pic.twitter.com/h5z5MT4f6y— Surbhi (@Surbhiactress) April 30, 2020
Ekta Kapoor
They will never party again like this! Goodbye uncle and an actor par excellence!!#riprishikapoor pic.twitter.com/X9Y5SJJcxz— Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) April 30, 2020
Allu Sirish
Shocked to know about the passing away of #RishiKapoor ji. I'm in loss of words. Still can't come to terms with what's been happening since yesterday.— Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) April 30, 2020
RIP Rishi Kapoor…