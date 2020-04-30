Rishi Kapoor Demise: Bollywood Celebrities Mourn This Legendary Actor's Death And Share their Greif Through Social Media

It was just yesterday we have lost the versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan… And again, this morning made us mourn with the death news of the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor.

This great actor of Bollywood breathed his last this morning at HN Reliance Foundation hospital. Rishi Kapoor was suffering from cancer from couple of years years and he also took treatment in the USA and then returned to India.

Last night Rishi Kapoor was admitted in hospital as he was feeling to breathe difficultly. His brother Randhir Kapoor told this news to media. We all thought that he would come back safely to his home. But unfortunately, Rishi Kapoor left this world and made the whole film industry mourn.

We Hans India collated all the tweets of Bollywood celebrities… As the Corona lockdown period is ongoing, most of them shared their grief through their social media accounts… Have a look!

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Jhanvi Kapoor





Sonam Kapoor





Aditi Bhatia





Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya





Vedhika





Priyanka Chopra





Ranveer Singh





Riteish Deshmukh





Shilpa Shetty





Parineeti Chopra





Esha Gupta





Bhumi Pednekar





Kajal Aggarwal





Taapsee





Chef Vineet





Chef Ranveer Brar





Arjun Bijlani





Mrunal Thakur





Mouni Roy









Karishma Tanna





Chef Pankaj





Chef Vikas Khanna





Surbhi Jyoti





Kriti Kharbhanda





At a loss of words. Heartbroken. Shaken up. #riprishikapoor Sir, I hope u rest in peace. ❤️ — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) April 30, 2020

Kajol





To one of the most amazing actors and person all around. You will forever be remembered and missed. Chintuji 🙏#RIPRishiKapoor — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 30, 2020

Sophie Choudry





Absolutely broken. One of my most fave ppl in the world no more. Our friendship was perhaps most unlikely but one I shall forever cherish. Love u RK. This one is too difficult💔💔Sending love & strength to the family..the best life partner, Ranbir & my Riddhima. RIP #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/YK7QdrJeFU — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) April 30, 2020

Disha Patani





What has happened is truly devastating. But Rishi Kapoor sir will always live through the legacy of his films and the timeless memories he created. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) April 30, 2020

Anupam Kher





Nani





Sreenu Vaitla





Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of veteran & legend Rishi kapoor sir . His contribution to cinema and charisma is unparalleled..my condolences to his family . Rip sir #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/opd3Mt6WhO — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) April 30, 2020

Mehreen Pizrada





Legends never die, stories live on ❤️



Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LW4RpcVaxJ — Mehreen Pirzada👑 (@Mehreenpirzada) April 30, 2020

Ritu Varma





Ramesh Bala





#BREAKING : Actor #RishiKapoor passed away in a Mumbai hospital, few minutes back..



A huge loss.. May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/Rclxh4SM2z — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 30, 2020

Pranita Subhash





Omgg !! What is even happening !! 2 legends gone in a span of 2 days ... huge loss to the country ! #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/706ixRRXJq — Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) April 30, 2020

Shanvi Srivastava





Pawan Kalyan





Saddened by the sudden demise of legendary actor,

Sri #RishiKapoor this is a great loss for Indian cinema. My heartfelt condolences to their family members. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/EZ6ppqRFMB — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 30, 2020

Naga Shourya





Still shocked and devastated

We lost our legend 😔

My heart goes out to the Kapoor Family and to all the fans 🙏🏻

It's not only a sad day it's a sad year 💔#RishiKapoor #RIP pic.twitter.com/E1IDxR9LYF — Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) April 30, 2020

Mahesh Babu

Heartbreaking to hear about #RishiKapoor sir. Yet another irreplaceable loss in our world of cinema... A complete entertainer and an incredibly talented actor... A true legend. My deepest condolences and strength to Ranbir and his family. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 30, 2020

Aamir Khan

We have lost one of the greats today. An amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and 100% a child of Cinema.

Thank you for all the joy you brought to our lives.

Thank you for being the actor and human being that you were.

You will be badly missed Rishiji.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 30, 2020

Harish Shankar





A child artist to youth heartthrob to star to a character actor all his life dedicated and lived for CINEMA..... a long and inspiring journey Comes to an end... even the great movies can't escape "The End" pic.twitter.com/mU2k89GXLu — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) April 30, 2020

B A Raju





A big loss for Indian Cinema. Deeply Saddened by the sudden demise of two legendary actors #IrrfanKhan and #RishiKapoor, They will always be remembered.



My Heartfelt condolences to their families, May their souls rest in peace.



- Nandamuri Balakrishna pic.twitter.com/XUyp1qnxNe — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) April 30, 2020

Surbhi





Waking up to another tragic news! Indian Cinema has lost another legendary actor,the chocolate boy,the lover boy..you have inspired generations through your movies & terrific acting you will always live in our hearts forever rip #RishiKapoor Sir ❤ pic.twitter.com/h5z5MT4f6y — Surbhi (@Surbhiactress) April 30, 2020

Ekta Kapoor





They will never party again like this! Goodbye uncle and an actor par excellence!!#riprishikapoor pic.twitter.com/X9Y5SJJcxz — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) April 30, 2020

Allu Sirish





Shocked to know about the passing away of #RishiKapoor ji. I'm in loss of words. Still can't come to terms with what's been happening since yesterday. — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) April 30, 2020

RIP Rishi Kapoor…