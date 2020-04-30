 Top
Rishi Kapoor Demise: Bollywood Celebrities Mourn This Legendary Actor's Death And Share their Greif Through Social Media

It was just yesterday we have lost the versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan… And again, this morning made us mourn with the death news of the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor.

It was just yesterday we have lost the versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan… And again, this morning made us mourn with the death news of the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor.

This great actor of Bollywood breathed his last this morning at HN Reliance Foundation hospital. Rishi Kapoor was suffering from cancer from couple of years years and he also took treatment in the USA and then returned to India.

Last night Rishi Kapoor was admitted in hospital as he was feeling to breathe difficultly. His brother Randhir Kapoor told this news to media. We all thought that he would come back safely to his home. But unfortunately, Rishi Kapoor left this world and made the whole film industry mourn.

We Hans India collated all the tweets of Bollywood celebrities… As the Corona lockdown period is ongoing, most of them shared their grief through their social media accounts… Have a look!

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Jhanvi Kapoor


Sonam Kapoor


Aditi Bhatia


Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya


Vedhika


Priyanka Chopra


Ranveer Singh


View this post on Instagram

💔

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Riteish Deshmukh


Shilpa Shetty


Parineeti Chopra


Esha Gupta


Bhumi Pednekar


Kajal Aggarwal


Taapsee


Chef Vineet


Chef Ranveer Brar


Arjun Bijlani


Mrunal Thakur


Mouni Roy



Karishma Tanna


Chef Pankaj


Chef Vikas Khanna


Surbhi Jyoti


View this post on Instagram

We lost our "CHARMER" 💔 #rishikapoor

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

Kriti Kharbhanda


Kajol


Sophie Choudry


Disha Patani


Anupam Kher


Nani


Sreenu Vaitla


Mehreen Pizrada


Ritu Varma


Ramesh Bala


Pranita Subhash


Shanvi Srivastava


Pawan Kalyan


Naga Shourya


Mahesh Babu

Aamir Khan

Harish Shankar


B A Raju


Surbhi


Ekta Kapoor


Allu Sirish


RIP Rishi Kapoor…

