Rishi Kapoor's death: Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Venkatesh and Mahesh offer condolences

Rishi Kapoor's passing away not just pushed the Bollywood cinema into distress but the personalities from South also got saddened. Many people from South knew him in person and they all shared their condolences messages about the actor. Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu have shared their responses on Twitter.

Chiranjeevi:

Devastated to know Rishi Ji is no more. A great friend, A great artiste, heartthrob of millions. Carrier of a Great legacy. Feel so heartbroken at this loss. Farewell, my friend #RishiKapoor. Rest in peace.

Devastated to know Rishi Ji is no more. A great friend , A great artiste, heartthrob of millions. Carrier of a Great legacy. Feel so heartbroken at this loss. Farewell my friend #RishiKapoor. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/gBcdrIXvhO — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 30, 2020

Mahesh Babu:

Heartbreaking to hear about #RishiKapoor sir. Yet another irreplaceable loss in our world of cinema... A complete entertainer and an incredibly talented actor... A true legend. My deepest condolences and strength to Ranbir and his family. May his soul rest in peace.

Heartbreaking to hear about #RishiKapoor sir. Yet another irreplaceable loss in our world of cinema... A complete entertainer and an incredibly talented actor... A true legend. My deepest condolences and strength to Ranbir and his family. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 30, 2020

Pawan Kalyan:

Saddened by the sudden demise of legendary actor, Sri #RishiKapoor this is a great loss for Indian cinema. My heartfelt condolences to their family members. May his soul rest in peace.

Saddened by the sudden demise of legendary actor,

Sri #RishiKapoor this is a great loss for Indian cinema. My heartfelt condolences to their family members. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/EZ6ppqRFMB — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 30, 2020

Rajinikanth:

Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor

Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

Kamal Haasan:

Can't believe it. Chintu ji @chintskap. (Mr.Rishi Kapoor) was always ready with a smile. We had mutual love and respect. Will miss my friend. My heartfelt condolence to the family.

Cant believe it. Chintu ji @chintskap. (Mr.Rishi Kapoor) was always ready with a smile. We had mutual love and respect. Will miss my friend. My heartfelt condolence to the family. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 30, 2020

Jr. NTR

Heartbreaking!!! We lost the supremely talented Irrfan Khan sir yesterday. And now, the legendary Rishi Kapoor Saab! This is a devastating loss for Indian Cinema.

Heartbreaking!!! We lost the supremely talented Irrfan Khan sir yesterday. And now, the legendary Rishi Kapoor Saab! This is a devastating loss for Indian Cinema. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 30, 2020

Ram Charan:

Heartbreaking to know that #RishiKapoor Ji is no more. Another stalwart of Indian cinema leaves us today. My deepest condolences and strength to Mr. Kapoor's family.

Heartbreaking to know that #RishiKapoor Ji is no more. Another stalwart of Indian cinema leaves us today. My deepest condolences and strength to the Mr. Kapoor's family. pic.twitter.com/Lhm9faiHew — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 30, 2020

Venkatesh Daggubati:

It's been such a tragic two days already. To have lost two great talents is really heartbreaking. Rishi Ji will always remain in our hearts with that child-like smile spreading joy. It was always a learning experience whenever we met. Your absence will be a big loss to our family as well sir. Deepest condolences to the Kapoor family and friends in such testing times!

It's been such a tragic two days already. To have lost two great talents is really heartbreaking. Rishi Ji will always remain in our hearts with that child-like smile spreading joy. It was always a learning experience whenever we met. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/mnGcwo4lQ7 — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) April 30, 2020 Your absence will be a big loss to our family as well sir. Deepest condolences to the Kapoor family and friends in such testing times! (2/2) — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) April 30, 2020





