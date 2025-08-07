Rom-com delight ‘Bun Butter Jam’ gears up for Telugu release on Aug 22

The Tamil hit Bun Butter Jam is set to charm Telugu audiences as it gears up for a theatrical release on August 22. Starring Raju Jeyamohan, Aadya Prasad, and Bhavya Trikha, the romantic comedy recently dropped its theatrical trailer, receiving a warm welcome from fans.

Earlier, the teaser was unveiled by popular director Meher Ramesh and was met with an overwhelmingly positive response. The newly released trailer offers a sneak peek into a heartwarming and humorous story centered on love, family, and generational clashes.

Directed by Raghav Midarth, the film follows two traditional mothers determined to get their children married. But things take a hilarious turn when their Gen Z kids navigate friendships, emotional twists, and the chaos of modern relationships. With its fresh premise, the movie aims to strike a chord with both youth and family audiences.

Packed with comedy, romance, action, and emotional moments, Bun Butter Jam promises to be a wholesome entertainer for all age groups. Supporting roles are played by Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshini, Michael Thangathurai, and VJ Pappu.

Produced by Suresh Subramanian under Rain of Arrows Entertainment, the Telugu release is presented by CH Satish Kumar’s Sree Vigneshwara Entertainments. Nivas K Prasanna composed the music, while Babu Kumar handled cinematography.