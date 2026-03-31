Romantic horror-comedy ‘Suvarna’ set for April 3 release

Aradhya Creations has announced the release of its latest film Suvarna, a romantic horror-comedy that is scheduled to hit theatres on April 3. Directed and produced by Ashok Royya, the film promises a refreshing blend of romance, humor, and supernatural elements.

The movie features an ensemble cast including Pallavi, Shakalaka Shankar, Jagadeesh, Varnika, Jabardasth Rajamouli, Pawan, Devi, Shiva, and Srihari in key roles.

Speaking about the film, Ashok Royya described Suvarna as a unique take on the romantic horror-comedy genre. According to him, the story revolves around the character Suvarna, who is deeply addicted to her mobile phone. The narrative gradually unfolds the mystery behind her sudden death and explores the circumstances that lead to her transformation into a ghost.

Ashok Royya also expressed confidence that the film will offer audiences a different cinematic experience. He praised the performances of the cast and highlighted the technical aspects of the film, particularly the high-quality graphics and impactful background score, which he believes will enhance the viewing experience.

With a storyline combining romance, comedy, and supernatural suspense, the makers are optimistic that Suvarna will appeal to a wide range of viewers. As the release date approaches, the team is gearing up to bring this entertaining blend of genres to audiences in theatres on April 3.