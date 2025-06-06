Roshan Kanakala’s ‘Mowgli 2025’ nears completion with high-octane action climax

Young actor Roshan Kanakala, who made a strong debut with Bubble Gum, is currently gearing up for his next action-packed entertainer, Mowgli 2025. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sandeep Raj of Color Photo fame, the film is being bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad under the People Media Factory banner.

The shoot is progressing rapidly, with the team recently wrapping up an intense 15-day climax action schedule in the forest locales of Maredumilli. The high-stakes stunts performed by Roshan himself are expected to be one of the major highlights of the movie.

With this, the film’s third schedule has concluded. Only one more schedule remains before the entire shoot wraps up. Meanwhile, fans can expect the teaser to drop later this month, promising a glimpse into the high-octane world of Mowgli 2025.

The film promises a unique visual and musical experience. The background score and soundtrack, composed by Kala Bhairava, are touted to bring a fresh auditory treat. The previously released glimpse already created a buzz, showcasing Roshan in a rugged action avatar.

Marking her debut, Sakshi Sagar Madolkar plays the female lead. The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Rama Maruthi M, editor Kodati Pawan Kalyan, art director Kiran Mamidi, and action choreographer Nataraj Madigonda. The screenplay is penned by Rama Maruthi M and Radhakrishna Reddy.