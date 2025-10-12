Roshan Kanakala’s‘Mowgli 2025’locks Dec 12 release date

Young actor Roshan Kanakala, who impressed audiences with his recent success Bubblegum, is now gearing up to entertain viewers with a unique forest-based romantic action drama titled Mowgli 2025. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sandeep Raj, known for Colour Photo, the film is currently in the final phase of production.

Backed by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad under the prestigious People Media Factory banner, Mowgli 2025 is slated for a grand theatrical release on December 12. With no major releases scheduled in the second week of December, the film is expected to get a strong opening at the box office.

The first glimpse of the film, featuring a powerful voiceover by star actor Nani, created a solid buzz online. The video introduced audiences to the mysterious world of Mowgli and showcased Roshan in an intense and emotionally charged role. Sakshi Sagar Madolkar plays the female lead, while Bunny Saroj Kumar appears as the antagonist. Harsha Chemudu will be seen in a crucial role.

The film’s technical crew includes Ram Maruthi M as cinematographer, KaalaBhairava as music composer, Kodhati Pavan Kalyan as editor and Kiran Mamidi as art director.