Roshan Meka Announced His Next 'Champion' With Young Filmmaker Pradeep On The Occasion Of His Birthday

Tollywood's young actor Roshan Meka made his entry into Tollywood with the Nirmala Convent movie and bagged a decent hit. He was next seen in Raghavendra Rao's blockbuster movie Pelli Sandadi's spiritual sequel 'Pelli SandaD'. Today being his 24th birthday, the makers announced his next movie 'Champion' and also unveiled the title poster on social media. This time also he teamed up with a debutant director Pradeep for his 3rd movie!

Even Roshan Meka also shared the title poster of Champion movie on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

the makers also wrote, "Here's wishing our 'Champ' @iamrshn a very Happy Birthday. #Champion".

Roshan looked classy in the black-white poster sporting in suspender shirt! Even the director shared the title poster and wished Roshan on this special occasion. "Here's wishing our 'Champ' #Roshann a very Happy Birthday. Vyjayanthi Movies Swapna Cinema Swapnadutt Chalasani".

Champion movie will be directed by debutant filmmaker Pradeep Advaitham and bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the Vijayanthi Movies banner in association with Swapna Cinema. Young music director Mickey J Meyer is tuning the songs for this new-age drama!

