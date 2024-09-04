‘Roti Kapda Romance’ Set for Worldwide Release on October 4th

The highly anticipated coming-of-age bromantic and romantic comedy, Roti Kapda Romance, is set to hit theatres worldwide on October 4th. Produced by Bekkem Venugopal and Srujan Kumar Bojjam, the film promises to deliver a fresh and engaging experience to audiences.

Lucky Media, known for hits like Hushaaru, Cinema Choopistha Mama, Mem Vayasuku Vaccham, Prema Ishq Kadhal, and Paagal, is backing this project, adding to its high expectations at the box office.

The producers highlight that Roti Kapda Romance is crafted as a youthful entertainer with a new message for the audience. Director Vikram Reddy has created a film that has already received positive feedback from a recent youth screening, boosting the makers' confidence. The film’s music, composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, is expected to be a significant highlight.

Director Vikram Reddy expressed his confidence in the film’s success, emphasising the goal of promoting new talent. “We are confident about the film's success,” he said. “It’s an emotional ride that encompasses love, emotion, and a variety of feelings. Ultimately, the box office performance will be determined by the audience’s reception.”